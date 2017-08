April 24 (Reuters) - Xtant Medical Holdings Inc:

* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc- on April 21 co, units entered forbearance agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing

* Xtant Medical- pursuant to agreement, SVB agreed to forbear from exercising rights, remedies under loan, security agreement, dated may 25, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2oXAcsa) Further company coverage: