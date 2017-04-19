FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xtreme announces terms of CDN$25 mln substantial issuer bid
April 19, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Xtreme announces terms of CDN$25 mln substantial issuer bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Xtreme Drilling Corp:

* Xtreme announces terms of CDN$25,000,000 substantial issuer bid

* Xtreme Drilling Corp - will offer to purchase for cancellation up to 10.4 million of common shares for aggregate purchase price not to exceed cdn$25 million

* Xtreme Drilling - offer will be conducted through "modified dutch auction" within a price range of not less than C$2.40/share and not over C$2.80/share

* Xtreme Drilling Corp- intend to fund offer with available cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

