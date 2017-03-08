FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xunlei Q4 non-Gaap diluted loss from continuing operations per ads $0.0670
March 8, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Xunlei Q4 non-Gaap diluted loss from continuing operations per ads $0.0670

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Xunlei Ltd

* Xunlei announces unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended december 31, 2016 and changes in board of directors

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $39 million to $41 million

* Loss per ads from continuing operations in q4 of 2016 was us$0.1055

* Non-Gaap diluted loss from continuing operations per ads in q4 of 2016 was us$0.0670

* Qtrly total revenues were us$39.5 million, up 12.3% on a year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

