Feb 15 (Reuters) - XXL ASA:

* Q4 total revenues of 2.15 billion Norwegian crowns ($256 million) (1.83 billion crowns year ago), up 18 per cent

* Q4 EBITDA increased by 25 per cent to 286 million crowns

* Proposes dividend of 2.00 crowns per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3945 Norwegian crowns)