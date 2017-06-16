June 16 Ya Horng Electronic co Ltd :

* Says co plans to dissolve and liquidate electric appliance subsidiary and its wholly owned unit

* Says co also agrees to dissolve and liquidate Ability International Co Ltd's wholly owned unit Tomitakara Group Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3cNcbz ; goo.gl/Vhs5d9 ; goo.gl/KjqWYE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)