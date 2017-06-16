BRIEF-China Best Group Holding further disposes 43.5 mln LTHL shares
* Group further disposed of 43.5 million LTHL shares at prices between hk$1.60 and hk$1.62 per LTHL share
June 16 Ya Horng Electronic co Ltd :
* Says co plans to dissolve and liquidate electric appliance subsidiary and its wholly owned unit
* Says co also agrees to dissolve and liquidate Ability International Co Ltd's wholly owned unit Tomitakara Group Co Ltd
* Cheang Soon Siang retired as executive director