BRIEF-China Best Group Holding further disposes 43.5 mln LTHL shares
* Group further disposed of 43.5 million LTHL shares at prices between hk$1.60 and hk$1.62 per LTHL share
June 16 Ya Horng Electronic Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 31
* Cheang Soon Siang retired as executive director