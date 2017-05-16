FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yahoo announces commencement of tender offer to purchase up to $3 bln shares
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Yahoo announces commencement of tender offer to purchase up to $3 bln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Yahoo! Inc

* Yahoo announces commencement of tender offer to purchase up to $3.0 billion of its common stock

* Yahoo - to purchase for cash up to $3 billion shares at prices equal to "Alibaba vwap" multiplied by multiples specified by tendering stockholders between 0.370 to 0.420

* Yahoo - tender offer will expire on June 13, 2017 at 11:59 p.m., New York City time

* Yahoo - purpose of tender offer is to provide liquidity to a potentially significant number of stockholders that will be forced to sell their shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

