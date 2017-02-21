FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yahoo Japan, NTN Corp, Recruit Holdings and Sumitomo Electric Industries to issue bonds- Nikkei
February 21, 2017 / 8:03 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Yahoo Japan, NTN Corp, Recruit Holdings and Sumitomo Electric Industries to issue bonds- Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Recruit Holdings Co Ltd

* Recruit Holdings gearing up to raise 50 billion yen through its first bond offer, coming in March - Nikkei

* Yahoo Japan to fix by Wednesday terms for public bonds to be offered this month, with proceeds from issue expected to be 35 billion yen- Nikkei

* NTN Corp preparing for its first bond offering since 2008 next month, to raise 20 billion yen - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Electric Industries is expected to issue bonds for the first time in about eight years, offering 30 billion yen this month- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

