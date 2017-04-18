FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Yahoo reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Yahoo reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Yahoo! Inc-

* Yahoo reports first quarter 2017 results

* Yahoo - company anticipates verizon deal closing to occur in june 2017

* Yahoo - qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Yahoo qtrly number of paid clicks decreased 12 percent compared to Q1 of 2016

* Yahoo qtrly price-per-click increased 10 percent compared to q1 of 2016

* Yahoo qtrly number of ads sold increased 2 percent compared to q1 of 2016

* Yahoo qtrly price-per-ad remained same as q1 of 2016

* Yahoo - qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Yahoo - qtrly gaap revenue $1,327 million versus $1,087 million

* Yahoo - for q1 of 2017, change in revenue presentation contributed $304 million to each of gaap revenue and cost of revenue - tac

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yahoo - qtrly cost of revenue -tac $494 million versus $228 million

* Yahoo - incurred security incidents costs of $11.3 million in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.