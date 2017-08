April 28 (Reuters) - Yamada Green Resources Ltd

* Expects group to report a loss for q3 and nine-month ended 31 march 2017

* Expected loss for 3Q2017 and 9M2017 is mainly attributable to a decline in profit of cultivation business

* Says there were higher selling and distribution expenses incurred in sales of processed food products for domestic market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: