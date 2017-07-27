FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Yamana Gold posts Q2 loss $0.04/shr from continuing operations

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc

* Yamana Gold announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations including items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yamana Gold Inc - outlook for full year production expectations and guidance relating to company's six producing mines is 940,000 ounces of gold

* Yamana Gold Inc - ‍outlook for full year production expectations and guidance relating to company's six producing mines is 940,000 ounces of gold​

* Yamana Gold Inc - qtrly ‍total production was 244,607 ounces of gold from Yamana's six producing mines​

* Company reiterates production and cost guidance across all metals for year

* Yamana Gold Inc - ‍evaluating selection of financial advisors to advise on potential strategic alternatives for Agua Rica​

* Q2 average realized silver price per ounce $16.89 versus. $16.83

* Yamana Gold Inc - ‍appointment of Andrea Bertone to its board of directors effective immediately​

* In total, Yamana's board is now comprised of 12 directors

* Q2 silver produced 1.32 million ounces versus approximately 1.69 million ounces

* Yamana Gold advisors retained to advise on potential strategic alternatives including possible sale of 100 pct of Kirkland Lake property portfolio

* Qtrly average realized copper price per pound $2.52 versus $2.12

* Q2 average realized gold price per ounce $1,268 versus. $1,267

* Qtrly total gold production 288,830 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

