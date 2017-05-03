BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Yamana Gold Inc
* Qtrly revenue from continuing operations $403.5 million versus $400.9 million
* Qtrly net loss per share from continuing operations $0.01
* Yamana Gold Inc qtrly average realized gold price per ounce $1,220 versus. $1,189
* Yamana Gold Inc qtrly average realized copper price per pound $2.57 versus. $2.25
* Yamana Gold Inc says company reiterates its cost guidance for 2017
* Says company is increasing its annual production guidance to 940,000 ounces of gold after a strong first quarter
* Yamana Gold Inc qtrly average realized silver price per ounce $17.29 versus. $14.94
* Says 2017 silver production is expected to increase more significantly, in percentage terms, than gold production
* Says 2017 copper production, all of which is from chapada, is expected to remain constant throughout the guidance period
* Yamana Gold - qtrly total gold produced, attributable to the company, 257,533 ounces versus. 283,758 ounces last year
* Yamana Gold - qtrly total silver produced 1,079,108 ounces versus. 1,802,029 ounces last year
* Yamana Gold - qtrly total copper production 26.5 million pounds versus. 25.9 million pounds last year
* Yamana Gold - co expects to generate significant increases in cash flow and free cash flow beginning in 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2pIYxTp) Further company coverage:
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.