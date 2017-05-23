BRIEF-Yamano Holdings unit says business and capital alliance with RIZAP GROUP

May 23 (Reuters) - Yamano Holdings Corp
* Says its unit Marushohotta Co Ltd signs a business and capital alliance agreement with RIZAP GROUP on May 23
* Says two entities will cooperate on overseas market development, EC business and new product development, sales system management
* Says its unit Marushohotta Co Ltd will issue 35 million shares at the price of 55 yen, for 1.93 billion yen in total, to RIZAP GROUP
* Payment date on June 28
* Says RIZAP GROUP will increase voting power in unit Marushohotta Co Ltd to 62.3 percent, from 0 percent
* Says its voting power in unit Marushohotta Co Ltd will be decreased to 19.8 percent, from 52.4 percent
