FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Yamano Holdings unit says business and capital alliance with RIZAP GROUP
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 23, 2017 / 7:49 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Yamano Holdings unit says business and capital alliance with RIZAP GROUP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Yamano Holdings Corp

* Says its unit Marushohotta Co Ltd signs a business and capital alliance agreement with RIZAP GROUP on May 23

* Says two entities will cooperate on overseas market development, EC business and new product development, sales system management

* Says its unit Marushohotta Co Ltd will issue 35 million shares at the price of 55 yen, for 1.93 billion yen in total, to RIZAP GROUP

* Payment date on June 28

* Says RIZAP GROUP will increase voting power in unit Marushohotta Co Ltd to 62.3 percent, from 0 percent

* Says its voting power in unit Marushohotta Co Ltd will be decreased to 19.8 percent, from 52.4 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Jta3M3; goo.gl/ia86Fh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.