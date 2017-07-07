July 7 Nikkei:

* Yamato Holdings is expected to report an operating loss of around 7 billion yen ($61.4 million) for the three months through June - Nikkei

* For the full year through March 2018, Yamato Holdings' operating profit is seen shrinking 14% but staying in the black, at 30 billion yen - Nikkei

* Yamato Holdings Co Ltd's operating revenue for three months through June looks to have risen by about 3% to around 350 billion yen - Nikkei