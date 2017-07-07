BRIEF-Bemis Co estimates incurring restructuring expenses of $65-$75 mln
* Bemis Company - Estimates incurring restructuring expenses of $65-$75 million and other program related costs of $10-$15 million
July 7 Nikkei:
* Yamato Holdings is expected to report an operating loss of around 7 billion yen ($61.4 million) for the three months through June - Nikkei
* For the full year through March 2018, Yamato Holdings' operating profit is seen shrinking 14% but staying in the black, at 30 billion yen - Nikkei
* Yamato Holdings Co Ltd's operating revenue for three months through June looks to have risen by about 3% to around 350 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2sVrI3D) Further company coverage:
July 7 Apple Inc on Friday disputed the timeline of events leading up the disclosure by Imagination Technologies Group Plc that Apple plans to drop the graphics chip supplier, a loss of the UK company's largest customer that sent shares plummeting.