BRIEF-Yanghao International announces rights issue and acquisition of property in Brisbane

April 6 (Reuters) - Yanghao International Ltd:

* Announces rights issue to raise about $1.38m and acquisition of head office premises in Brisbane

* Asx alert-announcement of rights issue-yhl.ax

* Co to raise approximately $1.38m before expenses

* Acquisition will be funded in part by rights issue and in part by bank debt

* Rights issue of approximately 69 million ordinary shares (new shares) at an issue price of $0.02 per new share

* Price of acquisition of head office premises in Brisbane is $3.3 million