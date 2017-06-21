UPDATE 6-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
June 21Yango Group Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2017 2nd tranche 5-year mid-term bills worth 1.2 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 7 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Pd3wKr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)