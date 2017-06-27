BRIEF- Good Com Asset announces change of stock listing
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section from TSE JASDAQ
June 27Yango Group Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 4 and the dividend will be paid on July 4
SHANGHAI, June 27 China has launched five pilot zones to promote "green finance" and help pay for a war on pollution that is expected to cost at least 3 trillion yuan ($440 billion) a year, according to notices published by the central bank on Monday.