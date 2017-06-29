BRIEF-Barclays hires filippo zorzoli to head up macro distribution for emea and apac
Barclays hires filippo zorzoli to head up macro distribution for emea and apac
June 29 Yango Group Co Ltd
* Says it wins auctions for two pieces of land for a combined 157.3 million yuan ($23.20 million)
($1 = 6.7805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Poland's biggest bank, the state-run PKO BP, will recommend a dividend payout next year, after it retained its 2016 profits, Polish state-run news agency PAP quoted Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello as saying.