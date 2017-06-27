BRIEF-China Partytime Culture says Lin Xin Fu has been re-designated as chairman and CEO
* Chen Sheng Bi has tendered resignation as chairman of board, chief executive officer, an executive director
June 27 Yangtzekiang Garment Ltd:
* Profit for year attributable hk$30.4 million versus hk$ 4.4 million
* Board resolved to recommend payment of a final dividend of hk10 cents per ordinary share in respect of year ended 31 march 2017
* FY revenue hk$800.3 million versus hk$938.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chen Sheng Bi has tendered resignation as chairman of board, chief executive officer, an executive director
NEW YORK, June 27 Riskified, an e-commerce fraud prevention startup, has raised $33 million in new funding from investors including Capital One Financial Corp and Groupe Arnault, which controls French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, it said on Tuesday.