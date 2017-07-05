BRIEF-Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's vehicle sales down in June, H1
* Says it sold 34,864 vehicles in June, down 20.6 percent y/y
July 5 Yangzhou Yaxing Motor Coach Co Ltd
* Says it sold 469 coaches in June, down 38 percent y/y
* Says it sold 1,280 coaches in H1, down 22 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tLawSp
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
