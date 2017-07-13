FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yankershop Food lowers H1 2017 net profit outlook to be 39-44 mln yuan
July 13, 2017 / 8:29 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Yankershop Food lowers H1 2017 net profit outlook to be 39-44 mln yuan

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Yankershop Food Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 6.1 pct to 16.8 pct, or to be 39 million yuan to 44 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (46.8 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for H1 2017 to be 48 million yuan to 55 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales and administration expenses, as well as increased raw material price are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rTrfDm

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

