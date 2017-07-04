BRIEF-Kweichow Moutai to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 7
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6.787 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 6
July 4 Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10 for A share and July 13 for B share
* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 10 for A share and July 13 for B share
