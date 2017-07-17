FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals plans acquisition via cash, share issue
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Opposition votes against Maduro, one shot dead
Venezuela
Opposition votes against Maduro, one shot dead
Marines toil in 'stalemate'
Afghanistan
Marines toil in 'stalemate'
BBC names first female 'Doctor Who'
Entertainment
BBC names first female 'Doctor Who'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 17, 2017 / 2:32 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals plans acquisition via cash, share issue

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Co Ltd

* Says to acquire electronic research and development firm valued at about 1.6 billion yuan ($236.46 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 743.0 million yuan in share private placement to fund acquisition, projects and repay bank loans

* Says share resumed trading on July 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2thg9sz; bit.ly/2utPhVg

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7665 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.