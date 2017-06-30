BRIEF-Medmira reports 2017 third quarter results
* Revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $192,590 as compared to $230,419 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire medical firm valued at 1.6 billion yuan ($236.43 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 743 million yuan in share private placement to fund acquisition, projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ssloQR
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.7672 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $192,590 as compared to $230,419 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it announced the submission of a supplemental new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval for the use of mirabegron in combination with solifenacin succinate 5 mg for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency and urinary frequency