BRIEF-Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group plans sales unit with registered capital of 20 mln yuan
* Says it plans to use 20 million yuan to set up a wholly owned sales subsidiary
June 28Yantai Shuangta Food Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 4 and the dividend will be paid on July 4
