New tax could dampen India gold demand in short-term -WGC
MUMBAI, July 6 A hike in taxes on gold sales in India could pressure short-term demand from the world's No.2 consumer of the metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report.
July 6Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 12
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Rivgn3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MUMBAI, July 6 A hike in taxes on gold sales in India could pressure short-term demand from the world's No.2 consumer of the metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report.
* SELLS ALL 99,080 UNOPTED RIGHTS IN CASH CALL FOR EUR 79,908