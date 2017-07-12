July 12Yantai Zhenghai Bio-Tech Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 could raise up to 20 percent, or to be 19 million yuan to 22.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of H1 2016 (19 million yuan)

* Says stable improvement of sales is the main reason for the outlook

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/GCnPgw

