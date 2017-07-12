BRIEF-Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says its shares to halt trade from July 13 pending announcement
July 12Yantai Zhenghai Bio-Tech Co Ltd
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 could raise up to 20 percent, or to be 19 million yuan to 22.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of H1 2016 (19 million yuan)
* Says stable improvement of sales is the main reason for the outlook
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 8 percent to 18 percent, or to be 36.2 million yuan to 39.5 million yuan