FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Yapi Kredi Bankasi authorizes GM to issue debt instruments up to $6.0 bln or equivalent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Yapi Kredi Bankasi authorizes GM to issue debt instruments up to $6.0 bln or equivalent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi As:

* Authorizes the general management for issuance of eurobond or similar debt instruments up to an amount of $6.0 billion or equivalent foreign currencies or Turkish lira

* Bank to issue debt instruments within a period of 1 year following the CMB's approval of the issuance certificate, to be sold to individual and institutional investors resident outside of Turkey, under the MTN Programme or as standalone issuances

* Decides to sell non-performing loans amounting in aggregate to 531.0 million lira ($147.43 million)

* Decides to sell non-performing loans as of Dec. 31, 2016 to Güven Varlik Yönetim for a total amount of 27.5 million lira

Source text for Eikon: ,

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6016 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.