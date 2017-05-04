FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi secures $306 mln and EUR 956.5 mln syndicated loan
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2017 / 2:49 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi secures $306 mln and EUR 956.5 mln syndicated loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi AS:

* Signs a syndicated loan agreement consisting of a 367-day and a 2 year 1 day tranche with the participation of 48 banks from 19 different countries (USD 306 million and EUR 956.5 million)

* The loan will be used for trade finance purposes

* The all-in cost will be Libor + 145 bps and Euribor + 135 bps for the 367 tranche and Libor + 220 bps and Euribor + 210 bps for the 2 year and 1 day tranche

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.