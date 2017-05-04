BRIEF-Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi secures $306 mln and EUR 956.5 mln syndicated loan

May 4 (Reuters) - Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi AS:

* Signs a syndicated loan agreement consisting of a 367-day and a 2 year 1 day tranche with the participation of 48 banks from 19 different countries (USD 306 million and EUR 956.5 million)

* The loan will be used for trade finance purposes

* The all-in cost will be Libor + 145 bps and Euribor + 135 bps for the 367 tranche and Libor + 220 bps and Euribor + 210 bps for the 2 year and 1 day tranche

