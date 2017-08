April 6 (Reuters) - Yazicilar Holding:

* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.28125 lira ($0.0759) net 0.2390625 lira per share

* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend starting from May 30

* The dividend will be distributed from previous years' profits

