April 14 (Reuters) - YeaShin International Development Co Ltd :

* Says co's unit B.V.I.Muland Development Inc plans to sell 100 percent stake in its unit H.K.Muland Investment Holding Limited, with transaction amount of HK$162.5 million (about T$633.7 million)

