BRIEF-Yellow Pages Ltd reports Q1 basic earnings per share $0.02

May 10 (Reuters) - Yellow Pages Ltd

* Yellow Pages Limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides updated corporate strategy

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.02

* Sees FY total revenues between $770 million and $785 million

* Sees FY capital expenditures, net of related lease incentives, of approximately $65 million.

* Qtrly digital revenues grew 2.4% year-over-year to $134.8 million

* Revenues for quarter ended march 31, 2017 decreased 6.9% year-over-year to $189.5 million

* Q1 revenue view C$196.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view C$196.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view C$781.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S