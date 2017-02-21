FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yellow Pages provides financial outlook for 2017
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Yellow Pages provides financial outlook for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Yellow Pages Ltd:

* Yellow pages provides financial outlook for 2017 fiscal year

* Sees 2017 digital revenue growth between 4 pct to 7 pct

* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda margin of 22 pct to 24 pct

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures, net of related lease incentives, of $70 million

* Yellow Pages-sees stabilization of customer base, driven by customer retention initiatives with a customer acquisition target of 45,000 customers in 2017

* Yellow Pages Ltd - company expects stabilization of adjusted ebitda in short to mid-term, post-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

