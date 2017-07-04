July 4 Yes Bank Ltd:

* Says Santander signs a new agreement with Yes Bank to boost UK-India trade and local business networking opportunities

* Via new partnership, Santander will be able to offer its clients access to banking facilities, local support in India through Yes Bank's network

Via new partnership, co's customers will gain access to financial, practical support that Santander offers businesses looking to trade internationally