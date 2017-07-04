BRIEF-Champion REIT explores disposal of property valued at HK$8.48 bln
* Langham Place office tower property was valued at HK$8.48 billion by Knight Frank Petty, independent principal valuer of co
July 4 Yes Bank Ltd:
* Says Santander signs a new agreement with Yes Bank to boost UK-India trade and local business networking opportunities
* Via new partnership, Santander will be able to offer its clients access to banking facilities, local support in India through Yes Bank's network
* Via new partnership, co's customers will gain access to financial, practical support that Santander offers businesses looking to trade internationally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, July 4 EU state aid regulators approved on Tuesday Monte dei Paschi di Siena's precautionary recapitalisation after the troubled Italian bank agreed to a drastic overhaul including a salary cap on senior managers and the transfer of bad loans to a special vehicle.