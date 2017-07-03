MOVES-RBC Capital Markets hires Ariens, Squire in Europe
LONDON, July 3 (IFR) - RBC Capital Markets, the investment bank arm of Royal Bank of Canada, has hired Willem Ariens from Nomura as managing director for its Benelux operations.
July 3 Yes Bank Ltd
* Says to consider subdivision of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 3 (IFR) - RBC Capital Markets, the investment bank arm of Royal Bank of Canada, has hired Willem Ariens from Nomura as managing director for its Benelux operations.
* KESTUTIS SASNAUSKAS TO BECOME NEW CEO OF EASTNINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)