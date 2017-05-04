FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Yes Bank to offer structured deposit products to Emirates NBD Bank clients
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Yes Bank to offer structured deposit products to Emirates NBD Bank clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd

* Says Yes Bank partners Emirates NBD Bank

* Says Yes Bank will offer structured deposit products to Emirates NBD clients

* Yes bank - NRIs in uae can avail loans from Emirates NBD (in AED) against their non resident external FD/foreign currency deposits with Yes Bank in India Source text: [YES BANK, India's fifth largest private sector bank, has entered into a strategic partnership with Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the UAE, for its Global Indian Banking (GIB) programme. With this strategic partnership, NRIs in the UAE can now avail loans from Emirates NBD (in AED) against their Non Resident External (NRE) FD/Foreign Currency (FCNR) Deposits with YES BANK in India. The offering will also benefit NRI customers in the UAE to systematically invest in India through competitive loans from Emirates NBD and create long term wealth back home in India.] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.