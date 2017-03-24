RPT-COLUMN-Elliott's BHP plan was doomed, but the ulterior motive isn't: Russell
* BHP vs peers over two and 15 years: http://reut.rs/2oQXpNR http://reut.rs/2oQXCR9)
March 24 Ygm Trading Ltd
* CCIL, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of company, entered into leather goods master agreement with goldstone
* Agreement in respect of purchase of leather goods by ccil from goldstone group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* BHP vs peers over two and 15 years: http://reut.rs/2oQXpNR http://reut.rs/2oQXCR9)
LAGOS, April 12 Unilever Nigeria said on Wednesday it will seek shareholder approval next month to raise 63 billion naira ($200 million) through a rights issue.