BRIEF-Pinguin Haustechnik: majority of Pinguin-shares sold
* TRITON LIEGENSCHAFTEN GMBH SELLS 67.01 % STAKE IN PINGUIN HAUSTECHNIK
June 27 YGM Trading Ltd :
* FY loss for year attributable HK$97.3 million versus loss of HK$87.9 million
* FY revenue HK$760.5 million versus HK$894.2 million
* Proposed final dividend after end of reporting period of 10 cents per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TRITON LIEGENSCHAFTEN GMBH SELLS 67.01 % STAKE IN PINGUIN HAUSTECHNIK
* Group recorded a revenue of approximately HK$139.6 million for year ended 31 March 2017, up approximately 10.2 pct