BRIEF-Beijing WKW Automotive Parts in JV deal with partners
* Says it plans to invest 540 million yuan ($78.67 million) to set up power battery JV worth 2.0 billion yuan in Ningbo city with partners including Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd
Feb 17 Yhi International Ltd
* Decided to embark on a restructuring plan to consolidate its wheel manufacturing operations in its Shanghai Factory into its Suzhou Factory
* In connection with restructuring, co expects its full year financial results ended 31 december 2016 to be adversely affected
* Results will be adversely affected due to provisions for retrenchment compensation to workers from its Shanghai Factory
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 190 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Reached a confidential agreement to settle the proceedings filed by the minority shareholders in court