UPDATE 6-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds company confirmation on pricing in second paragraph)
June 29 Yi Hua Holdings Ltd
* Announces transaction in relation to acquisition of entire equity interests in yunfu tairui baisheng real estate development
* Deal for consideration of up to rmb71 million
* Li Yongliang and guangdong huatai testing technology co (vendors), yunfu yihua commerce (purchaser), co and others enter equity transfer agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds company confirmation on pricing in second paragraph)
* Says its top shareholder FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co.,Ltd. will increase voting power in the company to 52.5 percent from 26.1 percent and will be the parent company of the company