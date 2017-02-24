BRIEF-Solon Eiendom Q4 operating profit shrinks to NOK 6.2 mln
* Solon Eiendom sold 35 homes for 323 million Norwegian crowns ($38.62 million) in Q4 of 2016
Feb 24 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Company entered into transactions framework agreements with parent company and/or shenzhen hec industrial
* Co entered into projects contracting agreement with yidu construction for total consideration rmb225 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 LifeAir AB (publ) (formerly Ascenditur AB (publ)):
* Says the co to be listed on TSE first section since March 21, changed from TSE second section