March 24 (Reuters) - Yida China Holdings Ltd :

* Fy core profit attributable was RMB413.1 million, with core profit margin of 5.9 pct

* Fy revenue RMB7,004.55 million, representing a decrease of 6.3 pct

* Proposed final dividend RMB3.2 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: