April 27 (Reuters) - Yida China Holdings Ltd

* Yida Development, Meixi Lake Investment And Hunan Xiangjiang New District Management Committee entered into investment framework agreement

* Registered capital of JV platform company will be RMB400 million

* JV companies will be held as to 51% by yida development and 49% by meixi lake investment

* Yida Development And Meixi Lake Investment agreed to establish JV companies to develop project