Deals of the day-Julius Baer, Western Digital, Tata Steel, Sanofi
July 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
July 11 Yihai International Holding Ltd :
* Yihai Intl-connected Transaction - Formation Of A Joint Venture
* Yihai Shanghai and Xinpai Shanghai entered into investment cooperation agreement
* Yihai shanghai and xinpai shanghai will form joint venture in PRC
* Pursuant to terms of investment cooperation agreement, registered capital of JV proposed to be established shall be RMB50 million
* Yihai Shanghai and Xinpai Shanghai will be interested in 60% and 40% of registered capital of joint venture, respectively
* Joint venture will be principally engaged in manufacture and sales of self-serving small hotpot products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAS ALSO AGREED TO BE GRANTED BRIDGE FINANCING OF UP TO EUR 10 MILLION TO COVER ITS PEAK SEASONAL LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS