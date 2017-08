April 3(Reuters) - Yinchuan Xinhua Commercial Group Co Ltd :

* Says it filed a lawsuit against a Shanghai-based investment company with Ningxia Intermediate People's Court, regarding private placement deposit dispute

* Says the company requested payment of 11.3 million yuan and asked the investment firm for payment of the lawsuit

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9QmGGF

