June 1, 2017 / 9:38 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Yingli green energy announces engagement of financial and legal advisors to special committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

* Yingli green energy announces engagement of financial and legal advisors to special committee

* Announced that special committee of its board of directors has engaged Ernst & Young as its financial advisor

* Special committee of its board has engaged Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and commerce & finance law offices as its legal advisors

* Says no decision has been made to engage in any particular transaction or transactions

* Says no timetable has been set for special committee to complete its work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

