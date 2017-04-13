BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy Q4 revenue RMB 2.041 bln vs RMB 2.11 bln

April 13 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

* Yingli green energy reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue rmb 2.041 billion versus rmb 2.11 billion

* Yingli green energy holding co ltd - total pv module shipments in q4 of 2016 increased by 74% to 635.1mw, compared to q3 of 2016

* Yingli green energy says geographically, china and japan continued to see strong demands in quarter and remained as two largest markets for the co

* Expect pv module shipments in q1 of 2017 would be in range of 380mw to 400mw

* Yingli green energy holding co ltd says pv module shipments to china in q4 more than doubled compared to previous quarter

* Pv module shipments for full year of 2017 would be in range of 2.1gw to 2.2gw

* Yingli green energy holding co ltd - "looking forward into 2017, we anticipate that china and japan will continue to be two important markets for company"

* Yingli green energy holding co ltd says pv module shipments to japan in q4 increased by 11% compared to q3

* Yingli green energy holding co ltd -qtrly net loss was rmb1,854.7 million and loss per american depositary share was rmb102.0

* Yingli green energy holding co ltd - in europe, co is in process of restructuring in order to save operation cost, focus on module sales business

* Yingli green energy holding co ltd - on an adjusted non-gaap basis, adjusted net loss was rmb524.1 million in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: