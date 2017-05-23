BRIEF-Yintech Investment Holdings Q1 revenue rose 174.1 pct to RMB 1.105 bln

May 23 (Reuters) - Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd
* Yintech reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 174.1 percent to RMB 1.105 billion
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 600 million to RMB 650 million
* Qtrly non-GAAP EPS per ADS 5.36 RMB
* Qtrly revenue $160.5 million
* Says 2017 customer trading volume will be in range of RMB950 billion to RMB1,050 billion
* Says FY revenues will be in range of RMB600 million to RMB650 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: