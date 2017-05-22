UPDATE 4-U.S. destroyer almost foundered after collision, bodies found - Seventh Fleet
* Commander says damaged destroyer could have foundered or sunk
May 22 Yirendai Ltd :
* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rmb 1.022 billion versus rmb 556.4 million
* Sees q2 2017 revenue rmb 1.07 billion to rmb 1.09 billion
* Sees fy 2017 revenue rmb 4.4 billion to rmb 4.6 billion
* Qtrly diluted income per ads in q1 of 2017 was $0.84
* Sees q2 total loans facilitated to be in range of rmb 7.7 billion to rmb 7.9 billion
* Sees q2 adjusted ebitda margin (non-gaap) to be in range of 24% to 26%
* Yirendai ltd- as of march 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents was rmb 864.4 million (us$ 125.6 million), compared to rmb 968.2 million as of december 31, 2016
* Sees fy adjusted ebitda margin (non-gaap) will be in range of 23% to 26% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Commander says damaged destroyer could have foundered or sunk
HONG KONG, June 18 A flood of Chinese bankers is changing the social fabric of Hong Kong, as they rapidly expand their footprint in one of the world's premier financial centres, even as Beijing struggles to tame the former British colony politically.