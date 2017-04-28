BRIEF-Yen Sun Technology announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.6 per share to shareholders for 2016
April 28 Yitoa Intelligent Control Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 5
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MJPPED
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.6 per share to shareholders for 2016
* During the buy back programme buys back total 996,000 shares corresponding 3.28 percent of capital for 917,564 lira ($258,716.52)